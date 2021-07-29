2 arrested after ambulance stolen from hospital in Plano

The pursuit ended because of "dangerous driving habits," so Carrollton police continued to track the vehicle, police said.

PLANO, Texas — Two people were arrested after a police chase overnight involving a stolen ambulance, police said.

A person who was at Texas Health Presbyterian allegedly stole the ambulance that belonged to the Carrollton Fire Department, Plano police said.

Plano officers saw the ambulance and pursued it, police said. The pursuit ended because of "dangerous driving habits" so Carrollton police continued to track the vehicle, police said.

The driver stopped in Dallas to pick up his brother from an apartment complex and drove into Farmers Branch where Farmers Branch police initiated a pursuit.

The ambulance was stopped and the driver ran away but was eventually caught, police said.

Plano police officers arrived on scene and arrested the driver and Carrollton police arrested the brother on warrants.