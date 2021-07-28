19-year-old Dallas man killed in street racing crash in Carrollton

Carlos Alfredo Alas Rivera died when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree near East Trinity Mills Road and Willowgate Lane, according to police.

CARROLLTON, Texas — A 19-year-old Dallas man was killed in a street racing crash in Carrollton on Tuesday night, police said.

Carlos Alfredo Alas Rivera died when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree near East Trinity Mills Road and Willowgate Lane, according to a police news release.

The crash happened shortly after 7:45 p.m. in the 2600 block of Trinity Mills.

Rivera had been racing another driver on westbound Trinity Mills, police said. He was the only person in his car when the crash happened.

The other driver, who was friends with Rivera, stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. The other driver and his two passengers were not hurt.

Police said Rivera was racing a "carload of friends" on Trinity Mills, according to the news release.

Police are still investigating the crash to determine if anyone will face charges. Street racing is a second-degree felony in Texas when it involves serious injury or death, police said.

Police have tried to stop street racers across North Texas over the last year.

In Dallas, police formed a speeding and racing task force, and, last summer, Dallas passed a street racing ordinance making it illegal to be a spectator at so-called street "takeover events."