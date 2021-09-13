18-year-old arrested after fight prompts Six Flags Over Texas to close early

A police officer was working off-duty at Six Flags when he saw Kenderrick White fighting another person, Arlington police said.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas closed early Saturday due to a fight and the arrest of an 18-year-old man, officials said.

Kenderrick White of Fort Worth faces charges of fighting in public, evading arrest and resisting arrest.

An Arlington police officer was working off-duty at Six Flags when he saw White fighting with another person, Arlington police said.

When the officer tried to detain him, police said White ran away. The officer caught up to him later as he tried to break up another fight that White was involved in, police said.

White was taken into custody and booked at the Arlington City Jail.

Six Flags said the park was closed 30 minutes early.

"The safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority," Six Flags said in a statement. "After observing the improper behavior of some guests, the park was closed approximately 30 minutes early out of an abundance of caution. Both Six Flags security and the Arlington Police Department were present to clear the park in an orderly manner."

There has been violence at Arlington's theme parks since reopened in June 2020.

In June 2021, a 16-year-old high school student was shot and killed at the parking lot of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor.