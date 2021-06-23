16-year-old dead in Hurricane Harbor shooting, police say

The shooting happened shortly after the park closed at 7 p.m. when a group of people got into a fight in the parking lot, police said.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in the Hurricane Harbor parking lot in Arlington, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after the park closed at 7 p.m. when "six to eight" people got into a fight in the parking lot. No suspects have been identified and no gun has been recovered, police said. Several people have been detained.

Arlington police said a uniformed, but off-duty, police officer working at the park heard horns honking in the parking lot and saw the fight. The officer had no idea why the fight started. When he ran to stop the fight, he says he heard at least one gunshot before everyone took off running. The scene is not active, police said.

The 16-year-old was rushed to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Said he hard one or two loud pops.

A Hurricane Harbor employee told WFAA he was about 50 feet away from everything. He said he heard "one or two" loud pops and that it was chaotic after the shooting. People took cover in his building until everything was safe.

Six Flags Over Texas released the following statement via Twitter Wednesday night:

We have been informed that a 16 year old guest that was involved in tonight’s incident outside of Hurricane Harbor has died. Our deepest sympathies are with the victim’s family. @ArlingtonPD is leading the investigation and will provide further updates. — Six Flags Over Texas (@SixFlagsOverTX) June 24, 2021