1 killed, 2 injured in Fort Worth crash involving motorcycles, vehicle

Police say all three were traveling at a high rate of speed when they lost control of their vehicles and crashed.

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Monday night in Fort Worth on Interstate 35, police said.

Officers responded about 10:56 p.m. to southbound I-35 near the entrance to Highway 287 where they found two motorcycles and a vehicle.

Police say all three were traveling at a high rate of speed when they lost control of their vehicles and crashed.

One of the motorcycle riders was pronounced dead at the scene. The other motorcycle rider and the driver of the vehicle had minor injuries.