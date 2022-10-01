2 more North Texas districts canceling classes due to COVID cases

Kemp and Red Oak ISDs say that positive COVID cases are rising rapidly and significantly.

KEMP, Texas — Two more North Texas districts are closing to students this week due to the rapid rise in COVID cases.

Students at Kemp ISD and Red Oak ISD will get long weekends as the districts deal with cases. Earlier this week, Rio Vista canceled classes due to staff shortages, while Plano and Garland ISDs dealt with a shortage of bus drivers.

Kemp ISD

Kemp ISD announced Tuesday that classes are canceled for Thursday and Friday as positive COVID cases rise rapidly and significantly.

On Tuesday, the district reported 61 active COVID cases. The district has a student enrollment of 1,647 as of September.

Extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled.

Staff members will continue to work from district facilities. Students won't be required to make up the days.

The district is in Kaufman and Henderson counties.

Red Oak ISD

Classes are canceled at Red Oak ISD Friday due to rapidly increasing COVID cases and staffing shortages in every operational function, the district said.

The district's COVID dashboard said Wednesday that there were 81 active student cases and 43 active staff cases. The district's enrollment is 6,351 as of September.

It will be an in-person staff workday, the district said. Staff members are being asked to work in their classrooms or offices alone and refrain from any group gatherings including meals together.

"We apologize to our families for the inconvenience but feel this decision is in the best interest of Red Oak ISD students and staff," the district said.

Students will not have to make up the instructional days. The district is closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Red Oak is in northern Ellis County.

COVID cases in North Texas

Many districts are experiencing staff shortages during this wave of COVID cases. Earlier this week, Rio Vista ISD canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday due to a lack of staffing caused by COVID-19, officials said Sunday.