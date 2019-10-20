One woman died and one man was injured in a crash on I-20 at Polk Street shortly after midnight Sunday, officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office tell WFAA.

A white Chevrolet Camaro had hit an overhead sign post and became fully engulfed in flames, according to officials with the sheriff's office.

The Dallas Fire Department responded to put out the fire, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

Witnesses told deputies at the scene that the car had been swerving in and out of traffic while speeding before it hit the pole and caught fire, officials said.

The woman died on the scene, according to officials with the sheriff's office. A medical examiner is working to identify her.

The man was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. Officials did not say what condition he is in, but did say they were unable to interview him due to those injuries.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as we receive more information.