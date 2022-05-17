Pilot dies after plane crash in Cleburne field, officials say

Around 6 p.m., emergency crews were called to the crash site in the 4800 block of South Nolan River Road.

CLEBURNE, Texas — One person is dead following a single engine plane crash Tuesday evening in Cleburne, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed.

Emergency crews were called to the crash site around 5:50 p.m. at a field south of Cleburne Regional Airport, located in the 4800 block of South Nolan River Road.

DPS told WFAA the pilot was the only one aboard the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), along with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be investigating the incident. After investigators verify the aircraft registration number at the scene, FAA says it will release it.