1 dead, 4 injured after car crashes into another stopped at red light, Dallas police say

The crash happened at the intersection of the North Central Expressway service road and Meadow Road.

DALLAS — One person died and four others were hospitalized after a car crashed into another vehicle that was stopped at a red light on the North Central Expressway service road late Monday, police said.

A Lexus car driven by a 44-year-old man with three other passengers was going northbound on the service road just before midnight when it struck the back of a Chrysler car at the intersection with Meadow Road, according to police.

Police said the crash pushed the Chrysler into the base of a highway sign, while the Lexus flipped onto its side and hit a light pole.

All occupants of the Lexus were taken to a hospital in critical condition. One of the passengers died from his injuries, police said.

The 22-year-old driver of the Chrysler was also hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a fractured skull, according to police.