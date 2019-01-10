DALLAS — Ivanka Trump and the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, will host a roundtable in Dallas on Thursday which will focus on preparing American workers for the changing economy.

The Dallas visit is part of the Administration’s commitment to preparing American workers for the 21st-century economy and the emerging industries of the future, a White House official told WFAA.

In July 2018, the president established the National Council for the American Worker which is supposed to develop a strategy for retraining the workers who are needed in high-demand industries. The council includes stakeholders from the public, private, academic sectors. Ivanka Trump co-chairs the council.

The Trump administration hopes the effort will create more jobs and strengthen the economy.

The council is asking companies and trade groups to sign a “Pledge to America’s Workers” in which they will agree to help “educate, train, and re-skill American workers from high-school age to near-retirement.”

More than 350 companies and trade associations have signed the pledge.

During the Dallas roundtable, Pichai will also sign the White House’s pledge and make an announcement about Google’s commitment to workforce training.

In addition to the roundtable, Ivanka Trump and Pichai will also make an announcement during the Thursday event in Dallas. The location of the event has not yet been released.

Others attending the Dallas roundtable with Trump and Pichai will be Dr. José Adames, President, El Centro College, Dr. Joe May, Chancellor, Dallas County Community College District,

Dr. Walter Bumphus, President and CEO, American Association of Community Colleges, and Maria Flynn, President and CEO, JFF.

