Stay connected with friends while working on your fitness with these exercise apps

During the month of May, Health & Wellness Reporter Sonia Azad is featuring the best health apps. This week she’s talking about apps focused on physical fitness.

DALLAS — During the month of May, Health & Wellness Reporter Sonia Azad has been sharing some of the best health apps out there.

She's featured apps on mental health, nutrition, and meditation, and this week she's focusing on apps to help with your physical fitness.

Remember, no matter where or how you exercise, there are benefits to tracking and training with an app.

"Whether it's for beginners or pro athletes, I think actually following a schedule is gonna get people way better results," said Beachbody coach Jimmy Nelson.

Nelson used to be 100 pounds overweight. He slimmed down with the help of at-home workouts. He's proof that you don't need a fancy gym to get results.

"That one-stop-shop is what took me from not enjoying working out, really intimidated by a gym, to being this version of me who looks forward to this all the time! Crazy, I've changed who I am because of this system," he said.

From Beachbody on Demand to other popular options like a Fitbit or Apple Watch, technology that keeps you connected to friends and family helps with accountability. It may even drive a little healthy competition.

"For some people, that's exactly what they need! Because they know my best friend around the corner or on the other side of the country, she got hers in so I'm gonna get mine in today," Sheima said.

Also remember, what motivates you isn't "one-size-fits-all." So, whether you like competing with others or just with yourself, there's an app for that!

WFAA viewer Julie posted on Facebook that she loves the Peloton app, saying "it almost makes me feel like I'm in a real group class."

A lot of busy moms love Peloton because it's convenient, efficient, and not just about cycling.

"Just walking outside with the dogs I just sometimes put on an outdoor walk/run and they have set music and it's been great. The flexibility of using all aspects of the app has probably been better than any gym I've been to," says Anjani.

And knowing how hard to push workouts each day in order for your body to fully recover, can be tough on your own, which is one reason WHOOP has really taken off.

"So I just got back from Barry's Bootcamp and I had a really good workout," said Catherine Brownstein.

This app and wearable technology monitor heart rate variability calculating your daily strain, sleep, and recovery to let you know when to push it and when to back off.

"If I'm super stressed out, my heart rate variability plummets and I definitely don't sleep as well. I know then that I need to slow down and take better care of myself," said Brownstein.

WHOOP has a monthly subscription fee but as a paying user herself, Sonia can tell you, she's a big fan.