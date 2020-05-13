LIST: Gym and fitness studios that plan to reopen on Monday

Gyms and fitness facilities are allowed to partially reopen on Monday, May 18. Here is a breakdown of safety measures locations through Dallas-Fort Worth are taking.

Beginning Monday, the next wave of businesses will reopen in Texas. This includes gyms throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Under Gov. Greg Abbott's latest orders, gyms are allowed to operate at 25% occupancy.

The governor said all equipment must be cleaned in between use and people must wear gloves while working out.

Abbott said that people must stay 6 feet apart while inside gyms. Locker rooms and showers must remain closed.

Several fitness facilities have emailed members and posted their reopening safety measures on their social media accounts.

24 Hour Fitness

24 Hour Fitness will reopen its five locations throughout North Texas.

Their reopening measures include a member reservation system. This means members will need to reserve their club visit or fitness group class on the app.

The gym says it close during the overnight hours to conduct deep cleaning and will also sanitize throughout the day.

Club locations will close 30 minutes before and after workout reservation sessions to clean.

Members are asked to bring their own masks, mats, towels, and water bottles.

There will be social distancing signs throughout the facility.

Personal training and group classes will meet at modified times and locations.

Cowboys Fit

Cowboys Fit has three locations throughout North Texas, including Frisco, Plano, and Dallas.

Their reopening measures include a member reservation system. This means members will need to reserve their club visit or fitness group class on the app.

The gym says it will open with 90-minute blocks, followed by a 30-minute cleaning break.

No walk-in visitors are allowed and people are required to wear gloves.

Masks are suggested unless someone is performing "vigorous exercise."

Members will be asked "wellness questions" at check-in.

Members are also now allowed to bring in personal items such as bags or equipment.

There will be social distancing signs and guidelines for members to follow throughout the gym and sanitization stations.

Cowboys Fit says it will modify its hours so that it can be cleaned overnight. It will also undergo electrostatic disinfecting on a regular basis.

Fitness Connection

Fitness Connection has more than 10 gym locations throughout North Texas. CEO Phil Howard says all gyms will not charge members for the month of May.

Some of the gym's reopening measures include the following:

An employee will check members' temperatures with a contactless thermometer upon entry.

There will only be a single entry and exit way

All members must wear gloves and disinfect belongings

Sanitization stations will be placed throughout the gym

Social distancing will be followed on the gym floor, and there signs through the gym to remind members to follow guidelines.

Some amenities will remain closed such as the kids club.

The gym will be cleaned with an EPA approved hospital disinfectant each day.

Fitness Connection will also modify its hours to conduct a deep cleaning overnight.

Life Time

Life Time has more than five locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Similar to other gyms across the region, Life Time is adjusting club hours to perform deep cleaning overnight.

Employees will receive ongoing training on cleaning protocols and are provided with disinfecting kits.

There will be hand-sanitizing stations throughout the facility.

Group fitness classes will require reservations and studios will be cleaned between sessions.

Kid spaces will require reservations and various areas will be used to ensure children are socially distanced.

Employees will be encouraged or required to wear masks and conduct self-temperature checks.

Studio 6 Fitness

Studio 6 Fitness will be reopening its four studios Monday. Classes will be limited to nine people at a time. The studio will also only allow one class a day per member.

More information will be posted on their social media channels in the upcoming days.

Texas Family Fitness

Texas Family Fitness has more than 10 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Some of the gym's reopening measures include the following:

The gym will have a modified group exercise schedule to allows for physical distancing.

They will continue to offer online classes via Zoom.

The Kids Club will remain close.

Employees will conduct "zone cleaning" each day from 2 to 3 p.m.

There will be no billing for the month of May.

Some exercise equipment will be unavailable due to physical distancing measures.

Members who are unable to practice social distancing are asked to consider wearing a face covering.

Gloves are required for all visitors.

Members are asked to bring their own exercise mats.

Other CDC guidelines are asked to be followed, such as washing hands for 20 seconds and staying home if you're sick.

Employees will be asked to wear a face mask during their shift.

Employees are also asked to conduct a temperature check on-site at the beginning of their shift.

Uptown Yoga

Uptown Yoga has three locations throughout North Texas and will follow new studio procedures and class registration.

Class sizes will be limited to the number of mats that fit into the studio while maintaining 6 feet distance.

They will have a limited schedule as classes are spaced out to leave time for proper sanitizing and airing out of the studios.

During class, doors to the studio will remain open for more airflow.

* Teachers will instruct from their mat, there will not be any hands-on assisting.

*Props, mats, and towels will no longer be provided. Members are asked to bring and take home their own equipment.

Due to limited class sizes, members must pre-register through the website or app.

The yoga studio says more information will continue to be posted on its website and social media channels.

