Free two-day health clinic popping up in Dallas this weekend

Patients will be able to receive medical and either dental or vision health services at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Dec. 3-4.

DALLAS — A nonprofit organization will host a pop-up clinic this weekend offering free health services in Dallas.

The patient parking lot will be open by 11:59 p.m. Friday and will remain open until the clinic is closed. The clinic itself will open at 6 a.m. Saturday and will remain open for as long as it can.

Patients will have to take a COVID-19 question screening before entering the clinic.

Medical services will be an available option to everyone. That'll include options like exams, vaccines, and HIV testing.

In addition to medical options, patients can also choose between dental or visual care to go with the treatment. Those services range from dental cleanings and x-rays to getting new glasses made on-site.

RAM recommends patients arrive early, especially if you're looking for dental service. You should also bring food, water, medicine and clothes. Bathrooms will be available.