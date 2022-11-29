Fort Worth officer arrested in off-duty domestic violence incident, police say

Saginaw police arrested an off-duty Fort Worth police officer after responding to a report of domestic violence.

SAGINAW, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer was arrested Monday morning in a domestic violence incident, according to the Saginaw Police Department.

Saginaw police said that at approximately 3:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Parkhill Avenue for a domestic violence report. Police said when officers got to the scene, they found a woman standing outside who was upset and reported she had been assaulted by her husband.

Saginaw police said that after conducting interviews with those involved in the incident, officers arrested Derek Maly, who is a Fort Worth police officer.

Maly faces a charge of suspicion of assault-bodily injury to a family member,

The Fort Worth Police Department said after learning about Maly's arrest, it began an administrative investigation and placed him on restricted duty and stripped him of all police powers pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations.

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard on and off duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior; therefore, a thorough investigation to collect and review the facts and the circumstances of these allegations will be conducted," police said in a statement.

Officer Maly has been with the department for one year and was assigned to the Patrol Bureau at the time of his arrest, police said. Maly marks the fourth Fort Worth police officer arrested in domestic violence incidents since May of this year, according to WFAA reports.