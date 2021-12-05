Want your kids fully vaccinated before school starts? Here’s when they need their first shot

Tuesday is the last day for students going back to school on August 9 to get their first vaccine dose in order to be fully vaccinated in time.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The first day of school is just around the corner. With the rise of COVID-19 cases and health experts' concerns over Delta variant, some students should consider getting at least one thing before returning for in-person learning: their vaccine.

For students beginning classes on August 9, Tuesday is the last day those 12 and older can get their first vaccine shot and be fully vaccinated before going back to school.

Pfizer-BioNTech is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for children and teens ages 12 to 17, and it needs two doses to be effective. The CDC guidelines recommend getting a second shot three weeks (or 21 days) after the first. The CDC only counts people as fully vaccinated two weeks after their second shot.

Depending on your district's start date, here's when your child needs to get their first dose:

Classes beginning on August 2

It's too late to be fully vaccinated by the first day of class, but if they get the first dose this week, you'll be fully vaccinated a week after the start of classes.

Classes beginning on August 9

Tuesday, July 6 is the last day they can get the first shot to be fully vaccinated by the beginning of classes.

Classes beginning on August 16

July 12 is the last day they can get the first shot to be fully vaccinated by the beginning of classes.

Forth Worth ISD begins classes on August 16. Dallas ISD has three different calendars for the 2021-2022 with different start dates. You can check which calendar applies to your Dallas school here.

Looking for vaccination clinics in Fort Worth? Tarrant County Public Health has partnered with Fort Worth Zoo to host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the zoo on half-price Wednesdays for the month of July from 9 to 11 a.m.

All of the TCPH pop-up locations will offer all three vaccine options available: Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna.

These are other vaccine pop-up locations the county is hosting in July:

Mansfield Sub Courthouse

July 6, 12, 19, 22, 26; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1100 E Broad Street

Mansfield, Texas 76063

Fort Worth Zoo

July 7, 14, 28 and August 4; 9 to 11 a.m.

Portraits of the Wild Art Gallery

1989 Colonial Parkway

Fort Worth, Texas 76110

William McDonald YMCA

July 17; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2701 Moresby Street

Fort Worth, Texas 76105

Sundance Square Pavilion

Friday, July 9, 16, 23, 30; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Near the intersection of 4th and Main Streets

Fort Worth, Texas 76102

To find a local vaccine site, check the Tarrant County vaccine finder page.