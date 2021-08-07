Free fried chicken and a COVID-19 vaccine. Here's how you can get both

Dallas-based Williams Chicken is hosting vaccine pop-ups at some of their locations, starting this Saturday, in an effort to fight COVID in the community.

DALLAS — Williams Chicken is the latest to come up with an incentive to get people vaccinated and slow the spread of COVID-19. The business will start offering free meals for people who get vaccinated at their pop-up vaccine sites.

The Dallas-based fast food restaurant chain announced some of its locations will host popup COVID vaccine clinics, starting with three events.

The first event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Williams Chicken in 2600 block of Robert B. Cullum Boulevard in Dallas.

The clinic will offer free doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those ages 18 and older, and the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older.

Williams Chicken partnered with Revered Richie Butler, founder of Project Unity and The Catalyst Health Network, to put on the clinics.

Williams Chicken CEO Hiawatha Williams said they want to reach out to customers in underserved communities, many of whom don't have the access to get the shot or enough information to make the decision.

Williams said their customers "trust us for fresh, hot chicken and we want them to trust us to bring the experts to our communities to help us survive and thrive this pandemic"

Anyone interested in participating can walk-in to the restaurant or schedule an appointment here. Don't forget to bring your ticket with appointment confirmation and your ID.

