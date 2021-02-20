Texas Motor Speedway COVID-19 vaccine hub reopening next week

DCPH will be prioritizing second dose appointments beginning Wednesday, Feb. 24.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Texas Motor Speedway will reopen next week, following closures due to the winter storm, Denton County Public Health announced Saturday.

DCPH will be prioritizing second dose appointments beginning Wednesday, Feb. 24.

“We are excited the weather will be much safer this next week and we can begin offering second dose appointments,” Judge Andy Eads said. “We know those due for second doses are anxiously awaiting their email or text appointments from us, and we are eager to vaccinate them this week.”

DCPH says it will start sending appointments via text and email this weekend to Moderna first dose recipients from Jan. 20, and to Pfizer first dose recipients from Jan. 29 and Feb. 4 and 5.

Once it receives more coronavirus vaccine shipments, DCPH will send second dose appointments to Moderna recipients from Jan. 22 and Jan. 27. Then, the following week will vaccinate Moderna recipients from Jan. 29 with at least two to three days’ notice.

“Even though both CDC and DSHS advise second doses can be given up to six weeks after the first doses, we are hoping to quickly vaccinate those due this past week and those due this coming week,” DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson said. “We are eagerly awaiting additional shipments of the Moderna vaccine, as are individuals due for their second dose, and we will send those additional appointments as soon as the vaccine is safely on-hand.”

DCPH will resume first dose appointments on the week of March 1.

All DCPH mass vaccination clinics are appointment only, and those without appointments will not be vaccinated. Click here if you would like to sign up.

DCPH’s COVID-19 call center is currently closed, but will reopen Monday, Feb. 22 at 8 a.m. and will remain open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. For any questions or concerns, the call center can be reached at 940-349-2585 after it reopens. DCPH’s call center is available for both English and Spanish speakers.

