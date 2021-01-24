x
How to sign up for the city of Dallas' drive-thru vaccine site

Officials estimate the site will be open by around the end of the week.
Members of Odessa Fire Rescue and other volunteers administer vaccines to people waiting in their cars as part of a Pfizer COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

DALLAS — The city of Dallas plans to open a vaccination drive-thru site sometime this week, city officials announced.

While the city will be running the site at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, city officials said they will use the registration database from the county's website and phone bank to register people in Phases 1A and 1B for the vaccine.

Dr. Philip Huang, the director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, told WFAA they expect the drive-thru site to open around the end of the week.

Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics will be administering the vaccine, city officials explained.

RELATED: Here's how to sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine at any hub in Texas

On Friday, city officials announced the state was directly providing 5,000 doses of the vaccine for the upcoming week to the city to distribute to the public. 

The city will contact residents to schedule an appointment once they have registered, and the site will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and on one weekend day, as long as they have vaccine doses.

Those who go to their initial appointment will also be given information on how to get the second dose in the future.

To register for an appointment, click here or call 469-749-9900 during business hours.

