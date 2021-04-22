Homebound Denton County Residents receive COVID-19 vaccines

Some of the most vulnerable residents are now able to receive vaccines without leaving their homes.

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — The road to defeating COVID-19 has been long, but in Denton County, it’s taking a turn with the launch of at-home vaccine distribution.

“It’s been a big battle,” said Cody Miller, division chief of Denton County’s Emergency Services District Number 1. “This is just one of the steps to make it happen.”

From Argyle to Denton, Corinth to Roanoke, Miller and others in the department are hitting the road delivering COVID-19 vaccines to Denton County’s homebound residents.

“It’s definitely very important,” Miller said. They’re some of the most vulnerable to this virus.”

Out of respect for their health, safety and privacy, WFAA did not approach vaccine recipients for an interview. Their response, however, has been overwhelmingly positive, according to Miller.

“They’ve been very excited and grateful,” Miller said.

The job takes Miller through neighborhood streets and highway traffic jams, but the job isn’t the only thing driving him.

“My wife was in the hospital for a week because of it and all three of my kids tested positive,” Miller said. “It ran through our whole house.”

As someone who knows the impact of COVID-19, the fight against the virus is personal.

That’s why he and others at the department will keep at it as long as it takes.

“The more people we have vaccinated, the better it is and the faster we get to the point that we can overcome this,” Miller said. "I want to be a part of the solution."