Anyone who is 16 or 17 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

DALLAS — There are two hubs open Saturday for drive-thru vaccines in Dallas County.

Parkland Hospital offers drive-thru COVID-19 vaccines from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at two separate locations. No appointment needed.

Dallas College - Eastfield Campus (enter at La Prada Drive)

3737 Motley Dr.,

Mesquite, 75150

Ellis Davis Field House

9191 S. Polk St.,

Dallas, 75232

Starting today, no appointment drive thru #COVID19 vaccines available at Dallas College – Eastfield Campus and Ellis Davis Field House between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. pic.twitter.com/S01TRPgGiM — Parkland Hospital (@Parkland) April 22, 2021