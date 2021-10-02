Here's what you need to know Wednesday about the COVID-19 vaccine in North Texas

Here's the latest news on the vaccine rollout in North Texas.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

Here's the latest news on the vaccine rollout in North Texas happening Wednesday.

The cities of Lewisville and Dallas are helping residents sign-up for the vaccine Wednesday.

Fair Park will open at 12 p.m. Wednesday to begin drive-thru vaccine operations.

A vaccine site in Grand Prairie and Irving is set to reopen Wednesday.

CVS is expected to open up vaccine appointments at pharmacies across Texas on Thursday.

Fort Worth ISD partners with Tarrant County to create drive-thru vaccination sites.

Here are the vaccine numbers as of Wednesday morning in Texas:

2,549,120 people have received their first dose.

842,870 people are fully vaccinated.

3,391,990 total doses have been administered.

Lewisville hosting vaccine registration event Wednesday

The city of Lewisville is hosting a vaccine registration event to help people get signed up for their dose.

It will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Lewisville Public Library (west entrance off Civic Circle) at 1197 W. Main St., Lewisville. There will be mobile hotspots on-site for free Wi-Fi access.

The sign-ups will be for the Denton County Public Health Interest Portal.

There will be assistance available for Spanish and Chin speakers.

The event was originally at Central Park but was moved due to the weather.

Dallas City Council District 7 holding vaccine registration events

Dallas City Councilmember Adam Bazaldua's staff are hosting several vaccine registration events throughout District 7 on Wednesday to help people get on the waitlist for Dallas County.

Below are the events happening Wednesday:

9 a.m. to noon at Doherty Family Fieldhouse at St. Philips School & Community Center, 3021 Colonial Ave.

1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Owenwood Farm and Neighbor Space, 1451 John West Rd.

Grand Prairie and Irving joint vaccine site to reopen

The joint vaccine facility for Grand Prairie and Irving will reopen Wednesday

It's at The Theater at Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie, 75050.

There will be 1,000 Moderna vaccine doses administered at the location. The vaccines are for people in groups 1A or 1B. Walk-ups are not allowed.

Registration is required through Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Here is the process for the vaccine registration:

Vaccine Registration Process:

Visit the Dallas County Health and Human Services registration portal at DallasCounty.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-vaccination.php or call (855) 466-8639 for registration assistance (available in English and Spanish, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., daily).

Complete and submit the registration form.

Residents will receive an email to confirm registration. The email will include frequently asked questions (FAQs) with additional information.

Residents will be prioritized based on Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) criteria and will be contacted by an area vaccination site to schedule an appointment.

On the appointment date, residents come to the vaccination site to receive the first vaccine dose. Individuals should print and bring the completed registration form.

Drive-thru operations to begin at Fair Park

Dallas County Health and Human Services said it will begin drive-thru operations starting at 12 p.m. Wednesday at Fair Park. A limited number of doses for anyone 55 and older with certain underlying health conditions who have an appointment will be available, the department announced on Twitter.

"This change in age for the vaccination criteria will be communicated to all staff and volunteers working at Fair Park," the tweet said.

A limited number of first doses will be given to people 55 and older with certain underlying conditions who have a valid appointment from DCHHS and a QR code. (2/4) — Dallas County HHS (@DCHHS) February 10, 2021

Health officials said vaccinations for first doses are by-appointment-only and people need to show their QR code or provide their name and date of birth to verify the appointment.

The department said vaccinations for second doses do not require an appointment at this time. People are advised to bring a vaccination card and follow the return date written on the card.

According to health officials, people may also receive a reminder text for their second dose with instructions to fill out a form. Community members are asked to fill out the form prior to arriving at Fair Park. They will also receive a QR code, to help speed up the vaccination process, officials said.

If people don't have their vaccination card with them, staff on-site will be able to look people up by name to confirm they received the first dose at Fair Park.

Health officials said people can only receive their second dose at Fair Park if they received their first dose at the same location.

Tarrant County to host two drive-thru vaccination sites with Fort Worth ISD

Tarrant County officials have come to an agreement with the Fort Worth Independent School District to host two drive-thru vaccination clinics at district properties now through Sept. 30, officials announced Tuesday night.

The clinics will be in the parking lots of two district facilities:

Billingsley Field House , just east of Farrington Field , on Lancaster Avenue.

, just east of , on Lancaster Avenue. Wilkerson-Greines Activities Center, just north of Herman Clark Stadium, at 5201 C.A. Roberson Blvd.

The district is providing the locations free of charge to the county, officials said.

CVS expected to open up vaccine appointments at pharmacies across Texas on Thursday

CVS Health announced last week it would begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine doses at 70 pharmacies across Texas this week.

Appointment bookings will become available as early as Thursday, Feb. 11 as stores get vaccine shipments, according to the company. That was originally supposed to be Tuesday, Feb. 9, but has been pushed back due to a shipping delay.

The locations will begin to offer the vaccinations starting Friday, Feb. 12, a change from the originally planned day of Feb. 11 due to the slight delay.

To register for an appointment, patients must be in either Phase 1A or 1B of Texas' vaccine plan.

Once registration opens, people who are eligible can sign up online at CVS.com, through the CVS app or by calling 800-746-7287. The locations will not provide vaccinations to walk-ins.

Note: Appointments are not yet available in Texas.

Dallas ISD hosting registration events for vaccine waitlist

The Dallas Independent School District is holding regular events to help people register for the waitlist to get the vaccine.

Upcoming events include:

Thursday

5 to 6:30 p.m. at W. W. Samuell High School

5 - 6:30 p.m. at T. W. Browne Middle School

Saturday

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at W. T. White High School

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Moisés E. Molina High School

Fannin County officials postpone vaccinations due to weather

Fannin County's COVID-19 vaccine hub that was originally scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday has been postponed two weeks due to weather, officials said.

The vaccines will now take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 24, the Fannin County Office of Emergency Management said in a news release.

Anyone that was originally scheduled for Feb. 10 will have the same scheduled appointment time on Feb. 24, according to officials.

Those who have been affected by the postponement have been contacted by the county's vaccine scheduling center.

"Due to the winter weather forecast, the immediate safety of the citizens traveling in hazardous conditions is top priority," the news release stated.