Collin County fixes vaccine appointment issues, temporarily suspends wait list

Over the weekend, Collin County improved its program for vaccine appointments. With 275,000 people waiting, the county is also suspending the online wait list.

PLANO, Texas — Hundreds of people waited in line Tuesday at John Clark Stadium in Plano to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

"We expect that we are going to vaccinate approximately 1,200 people here today," said Collin County Judge Chris Hill.

Hill said last Thursday, the county faced significant challenges at the vaccination site. QR codes were shared, and some without appointments showed up and received the vaccine. Many with appointments had to be rescheduled.

He said programmers went back and added a new feature. Now each person will receive a unique PIN to make an appointment. The appointment cannot be transferred to anyone else, and can only be used once.

"Everyone here is here with their valid appointment and things are running much smoother," said Hill.

In addition, the county is temporarily suspending new signups. There are more than 275,000 people currently on the waitlist for a vaccine in Collin County.

"We are going to halt new signups while we continue to serve everyone who is already on the list," said Hill.