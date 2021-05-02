Over 400K COVID-19 vaccine doses will be distributed in Texas next week. Here's what North Texas will get

In North Texas, over 90,000 doses have been allocated, with most of those going to vaccine hubs in the four biggest counties: Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

DALLAS — Texas is set to receive more than 401,750 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine the week of Feb. 8, the state health department announced Friday.

Those doses will be shipped to 358 providers in 135 counties, including 85 hub providers, according to state officials.

In North Texas, most of the same hub providers are set to receive doses.

Collin County hub locations including the Allen and McKinney fire departments, county health services and Baylor Scott and White Plano will receive in total 10,600 doses.

Dallas County has six hub locations: Baylor Medical Center Dallas, City of Dallas, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Garland Health Department, Parkland and UT Southwestern. Between those six hubs, there will be more than 41,000 doses to distribute across the county.

Denton County Public Health will receive 9,750 doses next week.

In Tarrant County three hub providers will receive a total of 25,750 doses. Those are the Arlington Fire Department, Tarrant County Health, and Texas Health.

There are a few smaller hubs in North Texas as well, including:

Baylor Scott and White in Waxahachie will have 2,500 doses.

TMC Bonham in Fannin County will have 975 doses.

Cleburne Fire Department in Johnson County will receive 1,000 doses.

Paris-Lamar County Health will receive 1,000 doses.

Corsicana-Navarro Public Health will receive 1,500 doses.

Parker County Health will receive 1,950 doses.

Texas DSHS said an additional 273 providers will receive doses next week with a focus on locations that serve older adults, such as health departments, pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, community and rural clinics, and some medical practices that specialize in care for older adults.

Check the state's list for some of the smaller providers set to receive doses:

The state said it is also ordering 330,925 doses intended to be used as second doses for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago.

Texas providers have administered nearly 2.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 2.2 million Texans have received at least one dose, and nearly 670,000 have been fully vaccinated.

People are not required to be vaccinated in their county of residence, and the vaccine has been administered to residents of all 254 counties.