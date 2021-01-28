Watch: City of Dallas holds COVID-19 vaccine information session in Spanish | 3 p.m.

The panel is aimed at address vaccine hesitancy in the Hispanic population.

The City of Dallas has partnered with La Alianza DFW to host a panel in Spanish about the COVID-19 vaccination.

The event will take place at 3 p.m. on Thursday, and will be in Spanish with English captioning.

The event will be live on the City of Dallas cable channel (95 on Spectrum, 99 on AT&T U-Verse) and streamed on the city's site.

The public can also join here: bit.ly/DallasPanelDeVacunacion

Featured speakers on the panel include Dr. Elba Garcia, District 4 Dallas County commissioner; Dr. Mayra Thompson, UT Southwestern Medical Center; Julia DeLeon, Los Barrios Unidos; Nubia Torres, Catholic Charities; Francisco de la Torre, Consulate General of Mexico.

Dallas City Councilmember Jaime Resendez will moderate.

