Restaurant owners digest mask mandate developments

The governor announced Tuesday businesses will not have to require masks.

FORT WORTH, Texas — For the restaurant industry, the past 12 months have been defined by uncertainty, change and adaptation.

"Naturally, the year was devastating," said veteran restaurateur Vance Martin, who owns Lili's Bistro on Fort Worth's Magnolia Avenue.

And Tuesday, the industry was faced with yet another change: Gov. Greg Abbott announced businesses, including restaurants, can open to full capacity as of next Wednesday, and he said the mask mandate would be rescinded. Tarrant County then followed suit, saying the mask mandate was immediately rescinded, meaning businesses were no longer mandated to require masks inside.

"I don't know all the right answers right now, nor do I think really anybody does," Martin said Tuesday.

The announcement left Martin trying to figure out his next move. He's called an emergency meeting with his staff to see how they feel.

"Furthermore, I wouldn't be beyond calling several of my guests, longtime guests, on getting some feedback about how they feel," he said.

If individual restaurants still want to require masks for customers and employees, they can.

Rosako Bailey of Rosako's Soul Food and BBQ in Bedford said there's no question: he's not changing anything right now.

"I will not let people come into my restaurant with no mask when there's still a virus out there," he said.

He'll continue to be curbside and carry-out only, and will continue to require masks if you pick up food inside. He said if a customer refuses to wear a mask, they'll simply bring the food to them outside.

"I'm not jeopardizing me or my family," Bailey said, "because people have said they don't have to wear masks."

When asked if Tuesday's news puts more public-facing workers at risk, Emily Williams Knight of the Texas Restaurant Association said this:

"The consumer and restaurant workers have a voice of where they feel safe and where they want to spend their time," said the organization's president and CEO. "Members would be very wise to have those open discussions."

That's just what Vance Martin is doing: absorbing it all.