Texas reports 0 COVID-19 deaths for first time since tracking pandemic data, Gov. Abbott says

Texas reported zero "newly reported fatalities" and 388 "new confirmed cases" on Sunday.

TEXAS, USA — As the world continues its efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas recorded its first day ever with zero fatalities in a single day, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Texas COVID-19 dashboard reports that there were zero "newly reported deaths" and 388 new confirmed cases statewide. It is important to note that this data reported to the State is preliminary in the sense that a handful of county's do not report data on the weekends anymore, so that data could potentially be backlogged to Monday.

Abbott said the case numbers reported Sunday were the lowest they've been more than 13 months.

The Texas governor also said the State reported the lowest seven-day positivity rate ever and the lowest recorded number of hospitalizations in the past 11 months.

Today Texas reported:



* 0 Covid related deaths--the only time that's happened since data was tracked in March, 2020.



* the fewest Covid cases in over 13 months



* the lowest 7-day Covid positivity rate ever



* the lowest Covid hospitalizations in 11 months.



Thanks, Texans! — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 17, 2021

According to the State dashboard, Texas reported just under 2,200 hospitalizations. The last time Texas recorded that low amount of hospitalizations was June 11, 2020, on par with Abbott's tweet sent Sunday.

The last time Texas recorded a single day of less than 500 cases was back in April 2020, when the State reported 422 cases on April 13.

Forty percent of Texans are fully-vaccinated as of May 13, according to State data.

The milestone comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines last week, saying fully vaccinated people — those who are two weeks past their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — can quit wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings and give up social distancing.

To date, more than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.