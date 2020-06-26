Texas hit 50,000 COVID-19 cases in 76 days. Since then, the infection rate has more than doubled

After reaching an initial milestone of 50,000 cases in 76 days, it took just 31 more days to reach 100,000 COVID-19 cases in Texas.

DALLAS — As Texas Governor Greg Abbott scales back reopening plans due to rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, the data shows the infection rate is rapidly increasing across the state.

An analysis of case confirmation data provided by the Texas State Department of Health Services shows the case rate has more than doubled since Texas registered its first 50,000 cases.

Texas DSHS reported the state's first COVID-19 cases on March 6. 76 days later, on May 20, the state passed 50,000 cases when DSHS confirmed a total of 51,323 cases.

Texas hit the 100,000 cases milestone just 31 days later on June 19 -- less than half the time it took for the state to register its first 50,000 cases.

As of June 25, Texas had a total of 131,917 COVID-19 cases.

A projection of the state's daily new cases shows Texas will go from 100,000 cases to 150,000 cases in just 11 days, if the state continues to average more than 5,000 new cases daily.

You can review the state's data in this interactive chart.

The case rate also doubled for north Texas's four largest counties combined.

An analysis of Texas DSHS data of total cases in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties shows it took 61 days to reach 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

After that, it took only 28 days to reach 20,000 confirmed cases.

You can review the state's data for confirmed cases in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties using this interactive chart.

Author's note: This story contains data from the Texas Department of State Health Services as of June 25, 2020. It does not include any case data reported on June 26. When referencing the infection rate, this analysis examines the span of time during which Texas reached increments of 50,000 confirmed cases - not the state's overall positivity rate based on weekly averages.