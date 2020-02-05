Sure, Texas is starting to reopen. But do consumers want to go out?

A majority of consumers aren’t ready to risk their health or don’t have discretionary funds to spend, leaving the success of Texas’ first open weekend up to question

As of Friday, consumers in Texas can visit restaurants, retailers, malls and movie theaters as certain strictures put in place related to COVID-19 lift.

But new data from Deloitte shows that a majority of consumers aren’t ready to risk their health or don’t have discretionary funds to spend—leaving the success of Texas’ first open weekend up to question.

More than half of Americans are still concerned for their physical well-being and even more are concerned for the health of their families, according to Deloitte’s consumer survey. The study was released on April 29 and examines responses from 1,000 consumer surveys conducted April 13 from respondents that reflect the country’s population.

Only 34 percent of Americans would feel comfortable going to the store, while about one-fourth feel safe staying in a hotel or taking a flight.

American sentiments on leaving their homes is not the lowest across the globe, but they trail those in China, where people feel most confident in going to the store globally.

Health concerns aside, Americans are also holding on tighter to the money they do have.

Despite rapidly increasing unemployment numbers, nearly one-third of Americans are still concerned they could lose their jobs. Nearly one-fourth of consumers in the U.S. are concerned about making upcoming payments.

With more than 40 percent of Americans delaying large purchases, the average person is planning to spending more of their money on groceries in the coming weeks. Households’ entertainment budgets are taking a hit, with money spent on travel expected to continue to plummet in the coming weeks.

Clothing, apparel, and footwear are also not high on the list of what Americans are willing to spend their money on during the next four weeks.

Restaurants didn’t take as large of a hit, but respondents said they are planning on spending less than normal at their usual dining establishments during the next month.