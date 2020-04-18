Son of Trophy Club mayor dies after bout with COVID-19

Trophy Club mayor Nick Sanders and his wife are recovering from COVID-19. Their son Wade Sanders, 48, died.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The son of Trophy Club Mayor Nick Sanders died of complications of COVID-19, according to Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

Wade Sanders, 48, known in some circles as the "Cowtown Wine Dude," passed away in mid-April, Eads said on a video posted to the county's YouTube channel.

"I want to just express our deep sorrow and our heartfelt prayers are with the Sanders family as they go through this time," Eads said.

Nick Sanders and his wife Lynda are recovering from COVID-19, Eads said. While they grieve, Eads said they gave their blessing to share their story.

“Because I think it demonstrates that COVID-19 is a real threat here in Denton County. People we know have been lost to this disease," Eads said.

Wade Sanders leaves behind a wife and two children.