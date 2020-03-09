SMU fraternity quarantined due to COVID-19 cases, officials say

The university has reported a spike in cases since classes resumed Aug. 24, going from 10 confirmed cases the week of Aug. 17 to 119 on Thursday.

DALLAS — Officials at Southern Methodist University said Thursday that all members living at the Sigma Chi fraternity house are under quarantine due to the coronavirus.

Residents have been asked to only leave the premises for a medical emergency.

Contract tracers are working to confirm the exact number of positive coronavirus cases and reach out to anyone who may have been in close contact with one of the infected individuals, officials said.

The university said it is working to determine the next steps.

SMU, which went back to school on Aug. 24, has seen cases spike in recent weeks, going from 10 cases confirmed the week of Aug. 17 to more than 117 students and two faculty/staff cases as of Thursday.

SMU isn't the only college or university dealing with an increase in cases.

Texas Christian University's active cases jumped from 70 to 447 in one week.