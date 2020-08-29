TCU's active COVID-19 cases jump from 70 cases to 447 cases in one week

A week ago, there were 69 active cases among students and one active case among university employees.

There are now more than 400 active cases of COVID-19 at Texas Christian University as of Friday with a majority of them being students.

Just one week ago, there were a total of 70 active cases.

The school updated their coronavirus dashboard Friday morning to report there are 447 total active cases, three of which are employees.

The school defines active cases as "individuals with direct on-campus impact who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently self-isolating."

Of the 447 cases, 233 are students living on campus and 211 are students living off-campus.

Last Friday, Aug. 21, officials said the campus had a total of 70 active cases, one of which was a staff member and the rest were students.

The dashboard says the availability of isolation beds is at the yellow level, meaning the availability level is between 30% and 65%. A red level means “availability level less than 30%” and green is “availability levels at 65% or greater.”

The dashboard's daily reported positive cases:

Aug. 22: 22

Aug. 23: 33

Aug. 24: 77

Aug. 25: 102

Aug. 26: 83

Aug. 27: 41

School officials said they are contact tracing and identifying possible cases that are connected by events, organizations or frequent close contact through contact tracing.

"Our plan takes an aggressive stance on prevention measures by asking our community to be tested, take classes online and quarantine or isolate as necessary," said Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Kathy Cavins-Tull in an email.

The school says "close contact" is less than 6 feet apart for more than 15 minutes, as provided by the Center for Disease Control.

The school has reported 739 cases since March with 466 reported in August alone. The school's first documented case was a construction contractor on March 31.

In a letter to students, Cavins-Tull wrote, in part, "We feel blessed to have you back on campus. However, if TCU faces a significant coronavirus outbreak on campus, we will have to make swift decisions about our learning environment.

"In summary, do not attend parties. Do not host parties. Do not come to class if you feel sick. Wear a face covering. Hold your friends and peers accountable for the health of our community."