Report: 32% of North Texans planning to retire are pushing out timelines due to COVID

The study was conducted by Edward Jones in partnership with Age Wave and The Harris Poll. The research also found that 43 percent of Dallas working adults express interest in still working while in retirement, compared to 33 percent nationally.

“As an industry, what we have to do is understand and think differently about how we work with our clients,” he said. “(There are) four pillars: health, family, purpose and finances. What we find is that the people who go into retirement, looking at all four of these pillars just have a better quality of life overall in retirement.”