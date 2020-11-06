Record high COVID-19 hospitalizations for second day straight in North Texas

North Texas hospitalizations hit a record high for the second day in a row on Thursday with 705 patients being treated for the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the high was 687.

"People do need to be vigilant and it's going to determine what's going to happen in the next several weeks," Dallas County Health Director Philip Huang told WFAA Wednesday.

The hospitalization record comes after 300 more residents tested positive in Dallas County on Wednesday, marking a record-high for single-day cases reported since testing began in March.

Statewide, hospitalizations have dropped for the first time this week down to 2,008. Wednesday was a record for hospitalizations with 2,153 patients.

Across the state, there are now 2.69 confirmed cases per 1,000 persons as of Wednesday.

Statewide positivity rate seven-day-average is 6.92% as of Tuesday’s data, up from 6.66% on Monday.

Testing continues to increase in the state with 26,400 new tests conducted on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, here are total tests conducted in each county:

Dallas County: 119,358

Tarrant County: 72,170

Collin County: 31,518

Denton County: 29,458