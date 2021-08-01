'It was a shock': North Texas family, community in mourning after school security guard dies from COVID-19 complications

"It was a shock, it still is a shock. Ihab was the healthiest person in the circle of friends I had," said family friend Marwan Marouf.

RICHARDSON, Texas — Ihab Muhanna was just 19 years old when he left Palestine for the United States. His family told WFAA that he came for work and an opportunity to start and build a family. He would achieve that dream and many others.

"He treated everyone with respect. He loved us and cared for us," said his son Tariq.

Muhanna, 55, died early Sunday morning of complications from COVID-19. He was a security guard at Brighter Horizons Academy, an Islamic school.

Marwan Marouf told WFAA that children at the school adored him. He was always the first to arrive at school and the last to leave.

Muhanna was also a graduate of the Garland Citizen Police Academy. His connection to the police department bridged a gap between the department and the Muslim community.

"Ihab was a very hard-working person, always looking for opportunities to grow," said Marouf.

Muhanna lived a very active life and prioritized his health and fitness. That makes the news of his passing even more perplexing to the community.

Family told WFAA that Muhanna started to feel mild symptoms in late December several days before he was admitted to the hospital. Doctors told the family that he was actually progressing while in the hospital.

On early Sunday morning, the family got the notice from doctors that Muhanna's condition had deteriorated drastically.

"I really felt like he was missing when his coffin was lowered in and the burial happened," said Tariq.

Funeral services were held Monday outside the school he worked. Hundreds of people showed up with prayer rugs to properly mourn Muhanna.

"We have a saying in our culture that funerals and attendances...they testify to your good life and legacy," said Marouf.

The family is thankful for everyone's support. They are also hopeful the community listens to them about the virus.

"Don't ignore the signs, even if you do your best, you're still at risk," said Tariq.