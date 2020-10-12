North Texas doctors discuss side effects after participating in Pfizer vaccine trial

Some D-FW doctors reported fatigue and muscle aches, as well as low-grade fevers, after participating in the Pfizer vaccine trial.

DALLAS — North Texas doctors who participated in the Pfizer vaccine trial said they experienced similar side effects while receiving both shots.

Participants in the clinical trial are not told if they were given the COVID-19 vaccine or a placebo vaccine, which consists of saline. Therefore, they cannot say for sure if the symptoms they felt are directly related to the vaccine.

WFAA talked to UT Southwestern’s Dr. Kathryn Dao and Dallas County Medical Society President Dr. Mark Casanova about their experience in Pfizer’s vaccine trial.

Both reported feeling muscle aches, fatigue, and fevers. Headaches and pain/soreness near the injection site were common, too.

Dao and Casanova said they saw an improvement in symptoms after taking ibuprofen and Tylenol.

Evan Fein, another Pfizer vaccine trial participant, reported during Thursday’s FDA hearing that he experienced “mild fatigue, fever, muscle pain, and chills” at various times during the clinical trial.

Again, Dao, Casanova and Fein can’t be 100% certain that they received the COVID-19 vaccine. But the side effects they reported continue to be investigated by health officials.

“Just like any drug that received FDA approval, there's going to be long-term, follow-up of everybody who's received the drug,” said Dao.

For now, doctors are reminding North Texans that these side effects are actually a good sign.

“You did not get sick from the vaccine, but you felt bad from the vaccine,” Casanova said. “And that's all related to your immune system going to work, kicking into high gear, which is exactly what we want it to do.”

A U.S. government advisory panel convened on Thursday to decide whether to endorse mass use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to help conquer the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans.