This story will be continuously updated as new closures and cancellations are announced.

In efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect their communities, a number of North Texas school districts have announced extended spring breaks, cancellation of events, and other actions.

Here a look at some of those closures:

Allen ISD

Allen ISD will extend its Spring Break by one week until March 20. All meetings, campus events, practices, and extracurricular activities are suspended the week of March 16-20. This includes Kids Club.

Alvarado ISD

Alvarado Independent School District will remain closed through March 13 after concerns over COVID-19 exposure, officials said, despite an earlier statement from school administrators that said they would reopen Thursday.

"As stated in our communication earlier today, a member of the Alvarado Elementary North community was quarantined due to potential exposure to COVID-19," a letter to parents said late Wednesday night.

The district said members of the quarantined person's household are AISD students who have shown COVID-19 symptoms. The district said it consulted with Johnson County Health Officer and the Texas Department of State Health Services to make their decision.

In an earlier letter sent out to parents, the district said an Alvarado Elementary North community member came into contact with COVID-19 at a doctor's office where she is employed.

The district said it will continue to deep clean all of its facilities and buses.

Arlington ISD

Arlington ISD says they will be closed until March 30 at all 78 of their schools/campuses.

"We're in an unprecedented situation that requires us to take unprecedented action."

In addition to classes, all school-related events are also canceled, including athletics, fine arts activities, clubs and organizations.

Essential administrative employees will continue to work, many of them remotely.

The district said it is working on a plan that student have access to meals and snacks, and continue learning. That plan is still in progress.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

All Carrollton-Farmers Branch schools will be closed until March 20. All campus events, field trips, student trips and UIL practices and competitions are canceled until further notice.

Cedar High ISD

Cedar Hill ISD has extended its spring break by one week, and has canceled all athletic events until further notice.

Coppell ISD

The Coppell Independent School District will close through March 20, according to a Friday announcement. Extracurricular activities and school events are also canceled during that period.

The district said it would reassess at the end of that time period.

Staff will also be working to support students who rely on school services during the closure.

Crowley ISD

Crowley ISD will close for two weeks, extending spring break from March 16 to March 27. All other school activities are also canceled.

Dallas ISD

Dallas ISD announced Thursday that Friday will be a regular class day, but all district events and activities, including UIL events, athletics, field trips, after-school programs and other campus activities, are canceled until further notice.

DeSoto ISD

Desoto ISD has announced it will extend its Spring Break until March 20.

Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth ISD announced Friday that they would be extending spring break for at least two weeks, until March 30 at least.

In addition, the district said it was canceling all travel, for students and employees, as well as school-related events.

The district said they are working to come up with alternative meal options for students who rely on schools for food.

Superintendent Kent P. Scribner said the district consulted Tarrant County Public Health, community leaders and other superintendents in making the decision.

Frisco ISD

Frisco ISD will extend its Spring Break by one week until March 20 and "will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation prior to reopening school on Monday, March 23, and will communicate across all channels as updated information becomes available," according to a Thursday statement.

During this extended Spring Break, district offices will be closed and all district events and competitions that have been scheduled within the district during this timeframe will be considered canceled until further notice. District travel for student competitions and events outside the district will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

All Frisco ISD employees will be required to report to campus on March 16, an email to employees obtained by WFAA said.

Garland ISD

Garland ISD says it will be closed the week of March 16-20 as the district assess the ongoing concern over COVID-19. The district has also canceled all meetings, events, practices and extracurricular activities for that same week.

Grand Prairie ISD

Grand Prairie ISD announced it is extending spring break through March 20.

According to interim Superintendent Linda Ellis, staff will provide curriculum resources for students, with specific instructions to be communicated shortly.

The district says they're taking this step because of the potential of community transmission in Dallas County.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

GCISD has said it will close March 16 to 27 in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All school activities and events are canceled during that period.

The school district will reassess the situation at the end of that period and is working to support students who rely on school services.

Hurst Euless Bedford ISD

HEB ISD will be closed until March 28, the district announced Friday. That extends spring break two weeks.

UIL events, extracurricular activities and schools events will be canceled during the same period.

The district said it would reassess the situation at the end of the extended break to determine any other actions.

The district is still making plans for how to provide meals and other support to students.

Employees may still need to work as requested during the closure, the district said.

Keller ISD

Keller ISD has announced it will close March 16 through March 27, which includes canceling all school activities and events.

They will re-evaluate at the end of that period and are working to provide resources to students who rely on school services.

Lovejoy ISD

Lovejoy ISD will extend its Spring Break by one week until March 20 and "will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation prior to reopening school on Monday, March 23, and will communicate across all channels as updated information becomes available," according to a Thursday statement.

During this extended Spring Break, district offices will be closed and all district events and competitions that have been scheduled within the district during this timeframe will be considered canceled until further notice. District travel for student competitions and events outside the district will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

McKinney ISD

McKinney ISD will extend its Spring Break by one week until March 20. All meetings, campus events, practices, and extracurricular activities are suspended the week of March 16-20.

Plano ISD

Plano ISD will extend its Spring Break by one week until March 20. All meetings, campus events, practices, and extracurricular activities are suspended the week of March 16-20.

During this extended Spring Break, district offices will be closed and all district events and competitions that have been scheduled within the district during this timeframe will be considered canceled until further notice. District travel for student competitions and events outside the district will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Village Tech Schools in Duncanville

The superintendent of Village Tech Schools in Duncaville says Spring Break will be extended by one week -- March 16-20.

Religious academies

Bishop Lynch High School has canceled in-person classes for Friday, March 13. Instead, the school will host an E-Day. In addition to classes, all school activities are canceled immediately, including any that were scheduled over Spring Break, officials say.

has canceled in-person classes for Friday, March 13. Instead, the school will host an E-Day. In addition to classes, all school activities are canceled immediately, including any that were scheduled over Spring Break, officials say. Cistercian Preparatory School has canceled classes Thursday and Friday out of an abundance of caution, officials said in a letter. The closure includes extra-curricular and sports events. School officials will continue to monitor the situation throughout spring break and will notify parents with any new updates.

has canceled classes Thursday and Friday out of an abundance of caution, officials said in a letter. The closure includes extra-curricular and sports events. School officials will continue to monitor the situation throughout spring break and will notify parents with any new updates. Jesuit Dallas has moved to online learning for March 12-13

has moved to online learning for March 12-13 St. Rita Catholic School and Parish has canceled classes and masses for the rest of the week, with regular mass scheduled resuming March 14 and the entire school and church campus undergoing a CDC-guideline-consistent cleaning

has canceled classes and masses for the rest of the week, with regular mass scheduled resuming March 14 and the entire school and church campus undergoing a CDC-guideline-consistent cleaning Ursuline Academy of Dallas has moved to online learning for March 12-13

