Joshua ISD suspends workouts at Owl Stadium after student-athlete tests positive

School district officials say the student-athlete will self-quarantine for two weeks and all equipment will be sanitized.

Joshua ISD has temporarily suspended its summer workouts after a student-athlete tested for COVID-19, according to school officials.

According to a news release sent Wednesday, the district says Alpha Owl strength and conditioning workouts at Owl Stadium will be suspended out of precaution for others.

The student will self-quarantine and those who came into close contact with the student have been notified, according to a news release.

District officials say all student-athletes and coaches practiced social distancing prior to the positive case.

Joshua ISD does not have any workouts scheduled July 6-10 following UIL recommendations.

The school district says it will sanitize and deep clean all of its athletic facilities and equipment during the break.

Workouts for the JHS football team at the Multipurpose Athletic Complex will continue as scheduled this week and resume July 13.

District officials say Alpha Owl workouts will resume July 15 at Owl Stadium.