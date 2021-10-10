Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker tests positive for COVID-19

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth Mayor Maddie Parker and her husband David have both tested positive for COVID-19, the mayor said in a statement Sunday.
Parker said in the statement she is fully vaccinated, only experiencing "mild symptoms," and is following City guidelines on isolating from work.
Parker posted the following statement on social media and in a news release Sunday afternoon:
"Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. My husband David has also tested positive. I am fully vaccinated against COVID-19, having received the Pfizer vaccine in April. I am thankfully only experiencing mild symptoms from this breakthrough case. I am isolating from home and will be working remotely, and I will be following the City employee COVID-19 protocols to inform my timeline of returning to the office. We are both in good spirits and appreciate everyone’s prayers for a quick recovery."