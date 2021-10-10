Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker tests positive for COVID-19

Parker said in the statement she is fully vaccinated, only experiencing "mild symptoms," and is following City guidelines on isolating from work.

"Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. My husband David has also tested positive. I am fully vaccinated against COVID-19, having received the Pfizer vaccine in April. I am thankfully only experiencing mild symptoms from this breakthrough case. I am isolating from home and will be working remotely, and I will be following the City employee COVID-19 protocols to inform my timeline of returning to the office. We are both in good spirits and appreciate everyone’s prayers for a quick recovery."