Family, caretakers show support for 98-year-old World War II veteran fighting COVID-19

Family members, caretakers and members of the Fort Worth Fire Department gathered outside Tex Stanley's hospital window Thursday morning to show their support.

A nearly century-old veteran is currently fighting COVID-19 in a Fort Worth hospital. But he's not doing so alone.

Richard “Tex” Stanley is currently at Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South, according to hospital officials. Family members, caretakers and the Fort Worth Fire Department gathered outside his hospital window Thursday morning to show their support.

Some of the signs people held read messages such as "You're my hero Tex!" and "We love you Tex," the hospital said.

Stanley is a 98-year-old World War II veteran who served in the Third Army under General George Patton, who was general of the United States Army during World War II.

Stanley also received a video call from Helena Patton, who is the granddaughter of General George S. Patton, according to a statement from the hospital.

Helena Patton thanked Stanley for his service and encourage him.