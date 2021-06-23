Dr. Fauci says Delta variant is the biggest threat; How North Texans are monitoring it and plan to help India

According to Fauci, by getting vaccinated you can protect yourself from this next variant.

DALLAS — We’ve been hearing about the Delta coronavirus variant, which Dr. Anthony Fauci says, is the biggest threat to the United States right now.

According to Fauci, by getting vaccinated you can protect yourself from this next variant.

In North Texas, loved ones are closely monitoring the situation in India, where the variant was first identified.

WFAA received brand new images from Tamil Nadu, India, where hundreds of people are lined up waiting to get vaccinated.

“At a center where we can vaccinate about 200, but people, around 800, are waiting in line,” said Dr. Marx Castro, from the Department of Public Health in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, India.

The race is on for people in India to get vaccinated before the Delta variant gets out of control.

“Vaccinations is one of the greatest weapons against this virus,” said Castro.

The Delta variant is hitting close to home.

“There are few cases popping up now. The chance of a third wave, is imminent, it’s there,” said Castro.

The pictures we are seeing now, are much different than what we saw about a month ago.

“The number of cases are coming down,” said Castro.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in India.

How can we forget the images from India during the height of the pandemic, where crematoriums were overrun, forcing families to cremate on the streets.

“The cases are going down,” said Dalton Divakaran, the president of Ethne, a nonprofit organization that has been helping the rural communities in India.

Fast forward to June.

“Funds that are being raised are going 100% to India,” said Divakaran.

Locals from the Dallas area are giving hope to India by holding a virtual 5K run at White Rock lake on Saturday.

“Malini: So Dalton, it’s 10 a.m. here, and it’s nighttime over there. India is going to bed, and here in the U.S. we are coming together,” said Divakaran.

The goal is to bring hope to India, after everything they’ve been through.

But health officials say, there could be a possibility of a 3rd wave in India and no one should get complacent.

Getting vaccinated is key. And, locals from the Dallas area plan on doing their part to help those in need.

“That is why this race is so important that we raise enough funds to support the rural hospitals, who don’t have the infrastructure if a third wave hit,” said Castro.

If you would like to learn more about Ethne, click here.