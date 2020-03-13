DALLAS — A letter went home Thursday to Dallas ISD parents outlining the plan if the state's second-largest district were to keep students at home over concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dallas ISD begins spring break on Monday, March 16.

DISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa said during a board of trustees briefing on Thursday tracking the developments surrounding the virus is an "hour by hour event."

"All of this is situational, and we have to be able to pivot at a moment's notice," Hinojosa said.

Dallas ISD said teachers are prepared to begin distance learning should the plan be activated, which includes different strategies based on the age of the student.

Laptop and tablets would be provided to all middle and high school students, on a temporary basis, to allow them to complete online course work.

For preschool and elementary grades, classroom teachers would send home a resource bag in each student's backpack with textbooks, paper and pencils.

Hinojosa said the district will update parents on next steps by March 19 for possible contingencies after spring break.

In Fort Worth ISD, which is currently on spring break, a district spokesperson said they are busy deep cleaning all the campuses ahead of the scheduled resumption of class on Monday.

Clint Bond added the district is also providing tablets and wi-fi hot spots for middle and high school students.

"We've handed out thousands of chrome books, thousands of hot spots and should we have to rely on an online curriculum, then those students will be able to have access to it," Bond said.

By late Thursday, several North Texas school districts had announced an extension of spring break for a second week, including Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Plano, Frisco, McKinney and Lovejoy ISD.

