DALLAS — Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins did not hold back much Thursday evening during a press conference when he called out craft stores — specifically Hobby Lobby — that remained open during the county's emergency order.

Jenkins specifically mentioned Hobby Lobby. The national crafts store chain has defied stay-at-home orders across the country, resulting in attorney generals and county judges taking matters into their own hands.

Several other crafts stores across Dallas-Fort Worth, like Michaels and JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, were also open until recently. Jenkins said these businesses are putting profits over public health.

On Thursday evening Dallas County deputies arrived at the Hobby Lobby off Preston Road in Dallas. They presented a cease-and-desist order which instructed the store to shut down.

"I just want to make it clear to Hobby Lobby and anybody who is foolish enough to follow in their footsteps that in Dallas County the government and 99.9% of the business community put public health over profits," Jenkins said.

The rationale being used by craft stores self-described as "essential services" is that people who are making PPE masks are buying their products. The judge says the public can buy any number of these products at existing supermarkets that can currently stay open.

The Dallas County judge encourages residents to report non-essential services staying open by going to the county website at www.dallascountycovid.org.

Watch Jenkins' full Thursday, April 2 press conference here:

