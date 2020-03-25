A Dallas County jail inmate who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus has been in custody since December and was held in a pod with 50 others, according to Sheriff Marian Brown.

Brown said the man is in his 40s. It's unclear exactly how he got the disease.

There were 51 people in the same pod where the man was held, and four of those people are displaying symptoms of COVID-19. All the inmates who came in contact with the man are quarantined, Brown said.

The sheriff did not say where the man is currently being held and did not say whether he has been hospitalized.

Any employees at Lew Sterrett Justice Center who came into contact with the man have been asked to self-quarantine, officials said.

"This was something that we hoped would not come to pass," Brown said.

She said the detention pod where the man was held is being cleaned and sanitized.

The sheriff's office is conducting an investigation into "how this happened here," Brown said Wednesday afternoon.

The Dallas County announcement comes a day the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said a prison inmate in Galveston has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

That person, a 37-year-old man, is the first prison inmate in Texas to test positive for COVID-19.

One Texas prison employee has also tested positive for the disease. The Texas Tribune reported that at least 51 prison employees have reported being tested, with 22 negative tests and 28 pending results.

In Tarrant County, the sheriff told county commissioners on Tuesday that the jail population is the lowest it has been in two years as they work to get people out of their holding facilities and release people out who have misdemeanors.

