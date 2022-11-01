Tarrant County 'sky-high with COVID issues,' health officials say | Coronavirus updates

Here is the latest.

DALLAS — COVID in Tarrant County

According to numbers from Tarrant County, there were 4,402 new COVID cases recorded in the county, with six deaths, bringing the county's total deaths to 5,085.

The hospital situation in Tarrant County looks grim, with 92% of total hospital beds occupied, with 27% of those total beds occupied by COVID patients; 97% of adult ICU beds are occupied.

Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said in Tuesday's commissioner's court meeting that Tarrant is "sky-high with COVID issues."

Taneja said 4-in-10 people are testing positive for COVID.

"That's a lot of disease activity happening in the area," he said.

Over the last week, Taneja said the rate of transmission in the county stood at 1,000 cases per 100,000 people, meaning that a full 1% of the county's population (roughly 23,000 - 24,000 people) came down with COVID. For comparison, "high" transmission as defined by the CDC is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people.

"That's a pandemic high," Taneja said.

Also at a pandemic high are the number of pediatric hospitalizations. Currently, Tarrant County has 45 kids confirmed with COVID, which is one more than the county's previous pediatric hospitalization peak.

Trauma Service Area E hospitalizations

Health officials said 265 more patients have been hospitalized in the region in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of hospitalizations in the region to 3,664.

Another 23 pediatric patients have also been hospitalized since Monday, bringing the total number of pediatric COVID patients to 147.

Kelly Canon dies after being hospitalized for COVID, pneumonia

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports Kelly Canon, an Arlington Republican known for her work to ban red light cameras and for her vocal opposition to vaccine mandates, died Monday.

She was remembered as a "headstrong activist and a grassroots leader" by Rick Barnes, the president of the Tarrant County Republican Party.

Lewisville Animal Shelter closes due to COVID cases among staff

The Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center in Lewisville is temporarily closing to the public due to an increase in COVID cases among the staff members, the City said Tuesday morning.

The facility is set to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Staff members will still care for the animals at the shelter and Animal Service Officers will respond to animal emergencies during the closure.

"The closure of this facility is being done in an attempt to protect the health of staff and visitors," the City said.

Animal surrenders and animal adoptions will continue by appointment only. Appointments can be made online at lewisvillepets.com.

Dallas ISD announces pay incentives for substitutes

Many districts are experiencing staff shortages during this wave of COVID cases. Dallas ISD announced they will pay substitute teachers an additional $50 per day on top of their regular rate. This incentive started last Friday.

"This way, our students will continue to enjoy top-quality teachers in their classrooms even during a COVID eventuality," the district said.

Last week, of the more than 10,000 teachers, the district averaged 200 teachers out due to COVID, the district said.

Ellis Davis Fieldhouse testing site

Beginning Tuesday, the COVID testing site at Ellis Davis Fieldhouse will only be available by appointment only.

Starting tomorrow, January 11th, the Ellis Davis Fieldhouse COVID-19 testing site will be available by appointment only.