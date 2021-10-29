Dallas County moves from ‘Red’ to ‘Orange’ COVID threat level as transmission numbers decrease

Level Orange in Dallas County means there’s a moderate community risk for COVID-19 transmission.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Dallas County officials voted Friday to downgrade the COVID threat to “Orange,” an indication that positive case numbers have decreased.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins praised North Texans for their hard work in the fight against COVID with getting vaccinated and social distancing. But pointed out that residents must stay vigilant.

“This does not change orders or requirements, but rather opens up the possibility for some people to engage in a broader group of activities deemed safer by doctors,” Jenkins tweeted. “It’s important to remember that after last Halloween we saw a bump in new cases.”

Dallas County health officials also announced 541 positives cases of COVID Friday, including 174 probable cases from antigen tests, and eight more deaths.

The deaths include men and woman who ranged in age from 30 to over 80. Officials said the Dallas woman in her 30s was found dead inside of her home and she had underlying health conditions.

The newly announced numbers bring the county’s total to 342,650 confirmed cases and 4,988 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March 2020.