COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 165 new cases, 4 deaths

Texas will open up vaccination appointments to all adults Monday.

DALLAS — The state of Texas is reporting 1,918 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 63 new deaths Sunday.

Tarrant County reported four new deaths and 165 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of people dead from the disease in the county to 3,269 since tracking began last March. There have now been 250,258 cumulative, confirmed positive cases in the county since tracking began. The county has not yet released information on the four reported deaths Sunday.

Per state data, Collin County is reporting a cumulative total of 71,703 cases of COVID-19 and a total of 791 deaths since tracking began last March. Denton County is reporting a cumulative total of 53,103 cases of COVID-19 and 721 deaths since tracking began last March.

Dallas County does not report numbers on Sundays.

These numbers come as Texas prepares to open up vaccination appointments to all adults Monday. But while all adults will be eligible, vaccine supply remains somewhat limited.

Texas is set to receive more than 1 million first doses this week in total.

