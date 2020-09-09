COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 367 cases, 9 additional deaths

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says epidemiologists looking at the latest data say the county’s downward trend in new COVID-19 cases has stopped.

Health officials reported 4,285 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 139 additional deaths for the state of Texas Wednesday.

This brings the statewide total to 645,791 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13,692 deaths since tracking began in March.

Dallas County health officials reported 376 cases of COVID-19, of which 266 are considered new. Health officials also announced nine additional deaths.

This brings the countywide total to 74,476 confirmed cases, including 957 deaths.

Wednesday’s deaths include:

A Mesquite woman in her 40s, who had underlying health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 50s, who had underlying health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 60s, who had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 60s, who was a Dallas long-term care facility resident and had underlying health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 60s, who had underlying health conditions.

A Dallas woman in her 70s, who didn’t have underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s, who was a Mesquite long-term care facility resident and had underlying health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 70s, who had underlying health conditions.

A Richardson man in his 80s, who had underlying health conditions.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says epidemiologists looking at the latest data say the county’s downward trend in new COVID-19 cases has stopped and may begin to trend upward.

“Therefore, it’s imperative that we all make good decisions. Please continue to wear your mask at all time when around people outside your home and maintain six foot distance,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins is also warning community members to avoid going to bars, despite the TABC relaxing COVID-19 rules.

Tarrant County adds 460 new cases

Tarrant County health officials announced Wednesday there are 460 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 43,515 since tracking began in March.

Local officials also reported five new deaths.

The deaths include three Azle women, one who was older than 100, one in her 90s and one in her 80s. An Azle man in his 70s and a Bedford woman in her 80s also died.

All had underlying health conditions. Four out of five deaths occurred in July and the first in August.

There have now been 587 total COVID-19 deaths since the county reported its first one on March 17.

Denton County reports 81 new cases

Denton County Public Health announced 81 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, of which, 47 are active cases.

This increases the countywide total to 10,847 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 105 deaths and 9,152 recoveries since tracking began in March.

DCPH will host a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Sept. 11 at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park located at 3940 N. Elm Street. It will open at 8 a.m., and all community members must pre-register by calling 940-349-2585.