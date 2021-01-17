COVID-19 updates: Texas adds 51 mass vaccine hubs

Texas has released its vaccine allocations for the next week. There are 333,650 total first doses for the entire state.

The state of Texas reported 15,667 new cases today — the first time that number has been below 20,000 since Monday, Jan. 11. Statewide, Texas Health and Human Services is reporting 13,728 hospitalizations due to coronavirus, a number that has dropped for five days in a row for the first time since mid-September.

The state also reported 2017 new deaths from coronavirus. In North Texas, Trauma Service Area E has been above the 23 percent hospitalization rate for the past seven days.

Meanwhile, the state of Texas has added 51 mass vaccine hubs for a total of 79 this week.

Texas has released its vaccine allocations for the next week. 333,650 total first doses.

There are 79 hubs this week, up from 28 last week.



First doses:

Dallas: 36,925

Tarrant: 29,525

Collin: 6,975

Denton: 6,100



Here’s the link to the list: https://t.co/uAG75Mv2Hq

(@wfaa) — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) January 16, 2021

Tarrant County reports 1,611 new cases and 19 new deaths Sunday

Tarrant County Public Health reported 1,611 new cases and 19 deaths Sunday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 192,497 since tracking began in March 2020. That total consists of 166,474 confirmed cases and 26,023 probable cases.

So far, 1,852 people have died in Tarrant County because of coronavirus since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Saturday, 29 percent of the county's hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, and the adult ICU is 97 percent occupied.

Dallas County reports 1,377 total new cases and 13 new deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,311 new, positive cases of coronavirus and 66 new, probable cases of coronavirus Sunday, for a total of 1,377 new cases. This brings the county's total to 207,640 confirmed cases and 26,985 probable cases.

The county also reported 13 deaths Sunday, all of whom had underlying, high-risk health conditions, according to the county. That puts the county's death toll from coronavirus to 1,871 since tracking began in March 2020.

Those 13 people reported dead Sunday are:

A Dallas woman in her 40s who had been critically ill in an area hospital

A Dallas man in his 50s who had been critically ill in an area hospital

A Mesquite man in his 50s who had been critically ill in an area hospital

A Dallas woman in her 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital

A Dallas man in his 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital

A Garland man in his 60s who had been hospitalized

A Dallas woman in her 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital

A Balch Springs woman in her 70s who had been critically ill in an area hospital

A Dallas man in his 70s who had been critically ill in an area hospital

A Dallas woman in her 70s who had been critically ill in an area hospital

A Dallas man in his 70s who had been critically ill in an area hospital

A Lancaster man in his 70s who had been critically ill in an area hospital

A Dallas man in his 80s who had been critically ill in an area hospital

These numbers are reported as Dallas' 25 hospitals said as of Saturday, 79.5 percent of all ICU beds are occupied and 75.5 percent of all hospital beds in the city are occupied.

But countywide, Dallas County also said 12,122 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic since it started operations on Monday, Jan. 11. With the additional allotment from the State of Texas for Week 6, there are approximately 6,000 doses remaining for the week ahead.

Over the last 30 days, there have been 7,310 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 674 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. There are also currently 111 active outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the county, the highest reported number since the beginning of the pandemic.