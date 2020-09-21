COVID-19 cases at SMU, TCU decline compared to previous week

There were 84 new cases last week at SMU and 28 new cases at TCU.

DALLAS — New cases of COVID-19 at Southern Methodist University and Texas Christian University were in a decline last week compared to previous weeks.

During the week of Sept. 7, there were 167 cases at SMU and 100 cases at TCU.

As of Sunday at SMU, there are 161 current active cases in students and two active cases in employees.

There are 60 people who are currently quarantining on the SMU campus. There is 24% of isolation space occupied. Not all students who test positive are isolating on campus.

Cases began to increase during the week of Aug. 24, when classes began. Here is the case breakdown per week:

Aug. 17: 10 cases

Aug. 24: 68 cases

Aug. 31: 168 cases

Sept. 7: 167 cases

Sept. 14: 84 cases

The last time an employee reported a positive case to SMU was Sept. 11. All cases reported since then have been in students, according to the school dashboard.

At TCU, there are 34 active cases as of Monday, 29 of which are students and five are employees.

Of the active student cases, 15 are living on camput and 14 are living off campus.

TCU experienced the most cases in August with 609 cases.

Here is the case breakdown per week:

Aug. 30: 171 cases

Sept. 6: 100 cases

Sept. 13: 28 cases

The school has reported 1,134 positive cases since March 2020. There have been 1,099 recoveries.

The school defines active cases as "individuals with direct on-campus impact who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently self-isolating."