COVID-19 updates: Dallas Summer Musicals postponed until 2021

Dallas Summer Musicals announced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of its Broadway shows won't be performed until late 2021.
Shows that have been rescheduled to next year include Oklahoma!, Jersey Boys, Come From Away, Tootsie, Mean Girls and To Kill a Mockingbird.
The organization said it is in the process of contacting this season's ticket holders with further instructions.
Earlier this month, The Broadway League announced that the shutdown of New York City's Broadway theaters has been extended through May 30, 2021.
New York’s Metropolitan Opera also announced in September that it would be canceling all of its shows until Fall 2021.
